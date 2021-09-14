history of medicine

-
May 12 is International Nurse’s Day, and the 197th birthday of Florence Nightingale.Stateside talked about Nightingale, one of the more famous healers,…
-
The Magic Flute is one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s most famous works.There’s a good chance you know the piece, but what you might not know is that Mozart…
-
Ancient Egyptian history and culture is considered one of the oldest traces of Western civilization, and those who ruled in Egypt were known as pharaohs.…
-
The next time you're at the doctor's office and you notice all the hand washing and sterile equipment, think of President James Garfield and count your…
-
Many of us are following the headlines about the Zika virus with mounting alarm.Before that, it was Ebola. Think back to October 2014, when a New Jersey…
-
This week marks the 45th anniversary of Dr. Alice Hamilton’s death.Hamilton was a leading expert in the field of occupational health and a pioneer in…
-
Ninety two years ago this week, an American president died.Warren G. Harding became the sixth chief executive to die on office. His death fueled rumors,…
-
This week marks the 94th anniversary of the birth of one of the most determined and important women in medical science: RosalynYalow.While many people may…
-
It’s easy to take for granted the leaps and bounds medical science has made in the last two centuries.Rene Laennec invented the stethoscope in 1816. 1818…
-
On this day 133 years ago, a young German physician stood up before the members of the Physiological Society of Berlin and announced he had found the…