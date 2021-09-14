-
Despite the advice of national health experts, AAA says it expects about 85 million people to travel in the United States over the holiday season.…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk about the restaurant association’s lawsuit against the state’s orders hitting down in-person dining experiences. Also, as the…
-
AAA predicts more than 3.6 million Michiganders will be traveling during the holidays. That’s the highest number since AAA starting making its annual…
-
Water levels in the Great Lakes have been rising, and that means shrinking shorelines.Drew Gronewald is a hydrologist with the University of Michigan’s…
-
Gas prices are down as Michigan residents get ready to travel for the holidays. Prices at the pump are at a two-year low for a holiday season.Nancy Cain…
-
AAA projects that nearly 3.5 million people from Michigan are expected to travel over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.The auto club released its…
-
AAA is predicting nearly one and a half million Michiganders will travel more than 50 miles during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday…
-
It looks like most of Michigan will enjoy a warm, sunny Labor Day holiday weekend. Many Michiganders plan to go somewhere to enjoy it.AAA Michigan…
-
AAA Michigan estimates 2.9 million Michiganders will be traveling more than 50 miles during the holiday season. Many of them will be traveling by…
-
With 20 days to go until Thanksgiving, maybe you're looking to buy airline tickets for holiday travel? Well, if you're flying out of Detroit Metro Airport…