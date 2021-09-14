-
Vice President Mike Pence talked about the economy, national security and the impeachment inquiry at a campaign rally in Holland on Wednesday night.…
Two pairs of oversized wooden shoes that were displayed as part of an art competition for the annual Tulip Time Festival in Michigan have been…
The city of Kalamazoo is still undecided on whether it will allow recreational marijuana shops to open in the city.So it’s holding a public workshop to…
North County Public Radio has uncovered disturbing details about the Army soldier accused of murdering his wife and a New York State Trooper Sunday night…
June marks the beginning of beach season in the Great Lakes – but it also means more people are at risk of drowning.So the city of Holland is trying…
You know when you really need frozen yogurt, but you wish it could be delivered aerially? Yeah. We've all been there. Thankfully, guys like Jeremy Latchaw…
Early tulip blooms have hampered the annual Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan in past years.Sometimes it gets so bad that locals simply call it…
Imagine, in the wake of a big snowstorm, city sidewalks and streets that never get caked with snow and ice. No salt, no slopping your way through slush or…
Federal regulators are proposing new rules to cut carbon dioxide emissions, and it looks like one community in west Michigan has a decent head start.In…
The city of Holland will issue $160 million in bonds to build a new power plant. It’s the biggest bond offering the city, the public school district or…