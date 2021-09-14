Holland BPW

-
The city of Holland opened its new energy park today, and that means cleaner and more sustainable energy for the city, according to the Board of Public…
Federal regulators are proposing new rules to cut carbon dioxide emissions, and it looks like one community in west Michigan has a decent head start.In…
The city of Holland will issue $160 million in bonds to build a new power plant. It’s the biggest bond offering the city, the public school district or…
The City of Holland wants to get an air permit so it can build a new natural gas-fired power plant.People have until Wednesday to tell the state’s…
The City of Holland plans to build a new $182 million power plant. Wednesday night Holland City Council voted eight to one to replace the city’s more than…
Holland’s city owned utility would be better off if it burned natural gas rather than coal in the future. That’s the conclusion of a months-long study…
The City of Holland is backing out of plans for a potential wind farm. The city-owned utility bought the option to lease hundreds of acres in Allegan…
People rallied in Holland today to ask officials not to expand the city-owned coal-fired power plant.Holland took the state to court get an air quality…
The legal battle over a proposed expansion of a coal-fired power plant in Holland is not over yet. The State of Michigan granted the city the necessary…
Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality will not continue its legal fight to prevent the plans for two coal power plants.The state denied air…