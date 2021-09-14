-
Michigan’s real estate market is hot these days with demand for single family homes driving up prices. But the state’s home builders are struggling to…
-
2016 was a good year for Michigan home builders – just not as good as expected.Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows 15,176 permits were issued in…
-
Michigan home builders are expecting a 25% increase in housing starts next year. But that will still be far below what they were building a decade…
-
The Home Builders Association of Michigan wants to remove Arc Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCIs) from the state's residential building code.AFCIs use a…
-
Michigan has a serious labor shortage in home construction which will slow the pace of new home building for at least the next six years.Usually some…
-
In the depths of the Great Recession, here are words that we thought we might never hear again - "Help Wanted."Construction jobs are going begging.Five…
-
Building permits are up by more than a third this year in Michigan. Home prices are also rising.These should be great days for Michigan’s homebuilding…
-
Michigan’s home builders are more optimistic now than they’ve been in several years.A new survey by the Home Builders Association of Michigan shows…
-
There is a growing shortage of new homes in southeast Michigan. That could be good news to the region’s home builders who have been struggling since…
-
The nation’s home builders are one group expected to closely watch President Obama’s economic address to Congress this week. Pulte Homes of Bloomfield…