home demoliton

The city of Detroit has approved a new contract with the same company that left 19 demolition sites unfinished for more than 8 months. That work was part…
Detroit’s sweeping campaign against blight under Mayor Mike Duggan marked a big milestone Tuesday, as the city demolished its 10,000th home in…
Thousands of vacant homes will come down in five Michigan cities, thanks to a diversion of federal money.The first blighted homes demolished in the $100…
Michigan will get $100 million from the federal government to tear down thousands of vacant houses and clean up struggling neighborhoods.The money will be…
It's not often that people actively seek out a situation that ends up putting them in jail, but on today's show, we spoke with one woman who did exactly…
The city of Jackson is accelerating its home demolition program.The city has torn down 31 homes during the past seven months.Jackson mayor Martin Griffin…