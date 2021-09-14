-
A class action lawsuit filed in federal court this week alleges that Vision Property Management, a company based out of South Carolina, scammed low-income…
Activists from across the state shut down streets in Lansing Monday. The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign launched at the state Capitol.The campaign wants…
An effort to help some Wayne County residents from losing their homes to tax foreclosure seems to have stalled. Until the last minute, low-income property…
Wayne County doesn’t always enforce a law that forbids tax delinquents from buying properties at its tax foreclosure auctions, contributing to a cycle of…
Michigan's "Hardest Hit" program for homeowners is winding down.Hardest Hit is the federal program to help people keep their homes after the Great…
Genesee County treasurer won’t foreclose on homes with unpaid water bills because “water was poison”The Genesee County official charged with collecting delinquent taxes says she won't collect money for tax liens placed on homes with overdue water bills.…
Michigan was hit hard by the foreclosure crisis. But now, almost nine years after the crash, the state's housing market is showing promising signs of…
Downtown Detroit is in a revival, but neighborhoods across the city are still declining. One of the reasons is the onslaught of tax foreclosures. Those…
A spike in foreclosure filings in Michigan is raising eyebrows.Michigan saw a 38% spike in home foreclosure filings in October over the previous…
A new report shows a nearly 30% decline in the number of homes in foreclosure in Michigan in the past year. “Most of the loans we’ve seen go into…