Living alone in a Grand Rapids apartment, 84-year-old Nancy Klomparens clings to her independence — and has the injuries to show for it.Poor eyesight…
Like home care agencies across the country, New York City’s Cooperative Home Care Associates faced a nagging challenge: How to hire and retain quality…
A U.S. Supreme Court decision that limits how unions can organize many workers who are paid with public money also upholds a two-year-old Michigan law.…
Michigan Health Director Jim Haveman says a Medicaid program that pays for in-home care is being revamped.A recent state audit showed the program allowed…
Under the federally-funded Home Help Services Program, qualifying elderly or disabled residents of Michigan are eligible to receive in-home assistance…
Michigan could void its contract with thousands of home health care workers if a state board agrees with a legal action filed this week by the Mackinac…
