-
The pace of home flipping in Michigan’s largest markets is quickening.Home flipping is where someone buys a home, quickly renovates it and tries to sell…
-
Opponents of a plan to change the foreclosure process in Michigan say it would put more people out of their homes and hurt property values.They were in…
-
Wayne County has finished the first round of what’s been called the "world's largest property auction."The county is trying to get rid of more than 22,000…
-
Detroit housing prices fell 3.6 percent from March to April, but were still higher than they were in April 2011.A report released today by…
-
A new report says home prices in Michigan, and the rest of the country, are stabilizing. During the recession, home prices swung wildly. First plunging…
-
There's positive news about the nation's home prices, but that's not the case in Detroit. Data released by Clear Capital today suggests home sale prices…
-
Detroit’s home prices may soon take another tumble. Standard & Poor’s Price-Shiller index says home prices in the nation’s 20 largest cities are falling…
-
Livingston and Macomb Counties showed some improvement in Metro Detroit’s slumping home sale prices and sales since January. Macomb County boosted home…
-
Detroit home prices continue to slump. New data from Clear Capital show the average sale price in the first three months of the year for a home in Detroit…