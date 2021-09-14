home sales

-
The pace of home flipping in Michigan’s largest markets is quickening.Home flipping is where someone buys a home, quickly renovates it and tries to sell…
Analysts expect the nation’s housing industry will slow down in 2019. But Michigan might be spared, at least for a while.Daren Blomquist is with Attom…
One analyst says Michigan and other parts of the county are turning from seller's to buyer's markets.Daren Blomquist with Attom Data Solutions says…
Michigan home builders expect demand to drive more home construction in 2018.The Home Builders Association of Michigan predicts a one percent increase in…
Homes sales in Michigan is becoming a seller’s market.After languishing for years, Michigan’s real estate market is apparently turning in favor of home…
If the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as expected later this week, one economist says Michigan’s economy could take a hit.The Fed is expected to…
The house flipping market appears to be cooling off in metro Detroit. But it is heating up in other parts of Michigan.Home flipping is where someone buys…
Flint’s home vacancy rate is more than four times the national rate, according to a new report.Realty Trac says nationally 1.6% of homes are vacant. In…
There’s a sharp uptick in banks repossessing homes in Michigan.In 2015, 31,000 Michigan homes were in the foreclosure process. That’s similar to the…
Michigan home builders are expecting a 25% increase in housing starts next year. But that will still be far below what they were building a decade…