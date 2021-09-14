-
A new emergency shelter will soon open in downtown Grand Rapids, with up to 100 beds.The shelter will be in an old retail space in the Heartside…
The city of Detroit is stepping up its COVID-19 testing of the homeless.As of Thursday, 13 Detroit homeless men and women have tested positive for the…
Today on Stateside, Michigan’s healthcare system is facing major staffing challenges, as exhausted, under-equipped nurses consider their options. Plus, we…
The number of homeless kids under the age of four in Michigan could be much higher than reported by homeless service agencies.That's according to a report…
Lansing held a ceremony this week to celebrate an end to veteran homelessness in the Capitol City.The Lansing, East Lansing and Ingham County Continuum of…
Homeless shelters across Michigan expect to be full again Thursday evening as there’s one more night of bitter cold temperatures in the forecast.Rescue…
About 80 families could move into a new emergency shelter in Grand Rapids in the coming weeks.The shelter is inside a former nursing home. The city…
Bronson Park sits across from Kalamazoo’s City Hall. Tuesday night it was full of people, music and tents.But by Wednesday morning, it had police officers…
The city of Kalamazoo says it will disperse a group of homeless protesters who've been occupying a downtown park, starting Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m.The…
The city of Kalamazoo has struck a deal with a group of homeless protesters who were refusing to leave a downtown park. The protesters camped in downtown…