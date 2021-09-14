-
A non-profit in Grand Rapids says it’s reached an agreement to buy 177 homes to preserve affordable housing in the region.The Inner City Christian…
Flint’s home vacancy rate is more than four times the national rate, according to a new report.Realty Trac says nationally 1.6% of homes are vacant. In…
Financially struggling Michigan homeowners may face a new problem.98,000 Michigan homeowners have Home Equity Lines of Credit that are scheduled to reset…
August saw a big leap in the number of new home foreclosure filings in Michigan. 2011 was expected to be a record year for home foreclosures in Michigan,…
The number of home foreclosures tumbled in Michigan during the first half of the year. One analyst says that’s bad news. Realty Trac reports that home…
Foreclosure filings in Michigan fell 20% between October and November, but most of the decline came in homes in the final stages of foreclosure according…