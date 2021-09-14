-
African-Americans in Michigan are murdered at one of the highest rates in the nation. That's according to a study from the Violence Policy Center.The…
-
Though the national homicide rate has declined over the past decades, many Michigan cities are struggling to follow the trend.Dayne Walling, Mayor of…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Several of Michigan's largest cities already have eclipsed last year's homicide totals.Murders in Detroit, Saginaw and Grand Rapids are up…
-
The Flint Journal reports this morning about three killings over the weekend, bring the total number of homicides to 50:In 2010, the city set a record for…
-
Flint Emergency Manager Mike Brown says the city plans to work more with the state police, as well as local and federal prosecutors, to fight the city’s…
-
The number of people who died on the job in Michigan increased in 2010. Michigan State University researchers track workplace deaths. Researcher Ken…
-
The Center for Homicide Research published a report on homicides in Flint. It concluded that Flint passed its previous record of 61 homicides (set in…
-
Just a day after tying a record set in 1986, Flint recorded its 62nd homicide of the year. The body of a man was found slumped over in a car parked on a…
-
Update 11:30 a.m.:Just hours after city officials in Flint called a news conference about tying the homicide record, The Flint Journal is reporting that…