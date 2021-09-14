-
Michigan is home to more species of wild bees than has been previously known, according to the first census made of wild bee species in the state.…
-
The Next IdeaScientists have known for a while that America’s bee population is in trouble — some types are even ending up on the endangered species list.…
-
Most veterinarians probably don't picture themselves working with bees. But thanks to new federal regulations, more and more might soon find themselves…
-
Varroa mites are considered the worst pest of honey bees worldwide. The mites suck blood from the bees and transmit viruses to them.Researchers have…
-
Researchers have found a commonly used pesticide can significantly impair the ability of honey bees to fly. The pesticide is called thiamethoxam and it’s…
-
Researchers have found a chemical that’s widely used on crops such as almonds, wine grapes and tree fruits can be bad for bees.They’ve found it makes…
-
You can thank a honey bee for pollinating about one of every three bites of food we eat. But as you’ve likely heard, bees are in trouble. They’re getting…
-
Many gardeners know that bees are in trouble, and they want to help. Sales of so-called "bee-friendly" flowering plants are on the rise. There's just one…
-
Wild bee shortages are hitting West Michigan farmers hard, according to a new national study.Researchers at the University of Vermont, Michigan State…
-
Honey bees pollinate about a third of the crops in the U.S—that’s about $15 billion of the agricultural economy. But honeybees have had a tough time…