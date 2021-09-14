-
The Hazel Park Raceway abruptly announced its closure on Thursday. That's leaving employees and horse owners high and dry right before the start of the…
-
Yesterday, a graduate student came to visit me who had never really seen Detroit before. So, I gave her a little mini-tour of the booming downtown and…
-
The state House of Representatives is set to vote today on a bill that would allow people to bet on horse races via smartphones and the internet.The…
-
Michigan’s horse racing industry is trying once again to convince state lawmakers to make a change that would generate more gambling revenue at the…
-
Michigan’s horse racing industry may be on the brink of collapse. Governor Snyder used a pocket veto to kill a bill that would have expanded betting…
-
There are several bills passed by the Michigan legislature that are still sitting on the governor’s desk. One of them may hold the fate of Michigan’s…
-
Saturday is expected to be the busiest day of the year at Michigan’s four horse racing tracks.The tracks usually see a big boost in simulcast betting from…