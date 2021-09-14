-
The for-profit hospice industry has grown, allowing more Americans to die at home. But few family members realize that "hospice care" still means they'll do most of the physical and emotional work.
The weight of terminally-ill patients can play a role in the type of treatment they receive toward the end of their lives.That’s the conclusion of a new…
Here’s how the Threshold Choir works. Typically, Hospice or a family member call ups the choir when someone is sick or dying. A small group of singers…
No matter what your circumstances in life, there is one great and final equalizer: Every single one of us will die.Yet it is often difficult for patients,…