The state House met late into the night last night to approve an education spending plan by a narrow margin. It took several hours for Republican leaders…
A bill passed by the Michigan House would freeze educators’ salaries during contract negotiations. It would require employees (and not their employer) to…
Michigan lawmakers return to the state Capitol today for the first day of the 2011-2012 legislative session. Lawmakers will be sworn-in and adopt rules,…
Lawmakers at the state Capitol continued to choose legislative leaders yesterday. In the Senate: Republican state Senator Randy Richardville of Monroe was…