Bills that would require Michigan driver's licenses and state ID cards to show certain immigration statuses are under consideration in a state House…
Michigan has taken a big step closer to putting money down on the table of Detroit's "grand bargain."The newly formed House Committee on Detroit's…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A state House committee has approved bills to overhaul Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, leaving out anti-abortion provisions that…
It was a controversial hearing to begin with. Yesterday, a House subcommittee was looking into a bill that would make English the official language of the…
Michigan Republican Congressman Fred Upton of St. Joseph will head the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the next legislative session. The GOP won…