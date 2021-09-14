-
State lawmakers are moving to keep the percentage of school administrator evaluations based on student growth right where it is now.The percentage is…
Some college administrators don't like some of the proposed new standards for Michigan student teachers.New bills would require student teachers to be…
This week, state lawmakers will consider a package of bills that would affect how colleges prepare student teachers.Suzanne Gibbs is an elementary school…
A state House committee has approved a bill creating an “A thru F” grading system for Michigan schools.The bill approved by the House Education Reform…
The state House may vote this week on a package of bills that would expand the state’s college savings program to include some K through 12…
Seventeen-year-old Madison Horton is a student at the International Academy of Macomb. She’s also endured multiple surgeries to remove skin cancers. As a…
State lawmakers grilled Detroit’s school superintendent for not moving faster to implement new policies to grading school performance and merit pay for…
Thursday morning, the state House Education Reform Committee takes up a bill that would channel tax money raised by county school districts to charter…