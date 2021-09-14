house of representatives

-
Michigan legislators have introduced a bill to increase fines on campaign finance violations. House Bill 4703 would set a minimum fine of 25% of the money…
-
We used to be a pretty big deal in Congress but, now, Michigan’s House delegation is in a re-building season.A new session of Congress has been sworn in…
-
In a turn of events that surprised many, Rep. Todd Courser resigned his position on Friday, while Rep. Cindy Gamrat became the fourth state legislator in…
-
State lawmakers are waist-deep in the big budget process. The mission is to iron out the differences in what the governor wants and what the House and…
-
State lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to expand Medicaid in Michigan after months of debate. A state House panel approved the measure yesterday,…
-
The president said he hoped to be able to announce a deal on Friday but "there's no certainty yet." He said he told House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid that he wants an answer in the morning.
-
Democratic Representative John Conyers has told The Detroit News that he plans to seek another congressional term in 2012.Conyers, who represents the…
-
As a way of proving how fiscally conservative they are, some members of Congress are choosing to sleep in their offices on Capitol Hill.Ashley Parker…
-
The new Congress gets started today in Washington D.C. and Michigan's 6th District Representative, Fred Upton, will chair a congressional committee with…
-
Officials in the Obama White House say they're not concerned about the new Census numbers.The Associated Press reports that White House spokesman Robert…