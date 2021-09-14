-
Housing market is sizzling for sellers but homes are even further out of reach for many MichigandersStaying safe inside for the past 15 months has done a number on most people. Anxious for a change of scenery, many Michiganders have been perusing the…
Today on Stateside, a state lawmaker discusses police reform measures under consideration in the Michigan Senate. Also, a look at what’s driving the…
Michigan is set to receive $622,794,676 from the federal government for emergency rent and utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House…
This pandemic year has been tough for lawyers who work with people facing eviction.The need for their services is greater than ever. Support programs have…
With the economic fallout from COVID-19 hitting many people hard, Wayne County says it will use federal government money to help some residents with…
Update: 8:21 a.m. Friday, June 12: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is extending a ban on evictions through the rest of June for tenants and mobile home owners. The…
Back in March, we spoke with a renter, a landlord, and a lender about the domino effect the coronavirus outbreak was having on Michigan's residential…
Stateside: Renters and landlords face uncertainty; charges filed against man accused of sexual abuseStateside for Tuesday, January 22, 2020Today on Stateside, how a renter, landlord, and lender are being affected by the pandemic. And an update on the…
A Democratic state lawmaker has called for adding a new legal protection for renters. State Senator Jeff Irwin’s (D-Ann Arbor) bill would prohibit…
Tenants who try to fight an eviction can quickly get caught up in bewildering legal issues. According to recent reporting from The Detroit News's…