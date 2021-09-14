housing market

-
Today on Stateside, state Senator Ed McBroom defends a controversial package of election bills making their way through the state legislature. Plus, Black…
-
Veterans in Michigan will now have an easier time purchasing and financing single-family homes using Veterans Association mortgage assistance. Since 1978,…
-
This is the time of year when For Sale signs start popping up with the spring crocuses and tulips. But the home-buying season might be a challenge this…
-
2015 may be another slow growth year for Michigan’s housing industry.A few years ago, as home sales slowly started to recover from the depths of the Great…
-
At first it doesn't sound that great: 1 in 3 people who have mortgages still owe at least 25% more on their house than it's actually worth.But a year ago,…
-
The Great recession and the accompanying housing meltdown changed the way many of us think about home-ownership. For decades, owning a home seemed to be…
-
If you're a baby boomer, chances are you grew up with your parents pounding one basic truth of life into your head, and that truth was that you are always…
-
One of the common traditions as we end one year and begin another is taking stock — reviewing where we've been and figuring out where we want to go in the…
-
If you’re having a hard time finding a home to buy right now, you are not alone. The supply of houses for sale in many markets across the state are…
-
A new report says housing prices are climbing in Detroit.Home sale prices in major cities increased by about 4 percent from October 2011 to October 2012,…