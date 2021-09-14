Howard Walker

-
State lawmakers could take up legislation next week meant to keep schools out of deficit.The legislation would require more reporting from schools that…
Lawmakers in the state Senate hope to move forward this week on a plan to fund the implementation of new school standards.Republican leaders in the Senate…
The state Senate has amended a budget bill to add a new exception to Michigan’s workplace smoking ban.The Senate version of the human services budget…
Republican lawmakers in Lansing are taking feedback on their first draft of the budget for K through 12 public schools. The plan cuts less per student…