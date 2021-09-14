-
The scenes of white supremacists marching in Charlottesville, including the Ku Klux Klan, led many to think about these groups in our state.Michigan Radio…
People in the Howell area gathered Thursday night at the First Presbyterian Church for a special "prayer service for racial harmony and peace," singing…
It's time to jump in the way-back machine:http://youtu.be/zjthtrOCzI8Reports and tweets indicate that Laura Ingalls Wilder Melissa Gilbert has moved from…
This weekend, Pinball Wizards, "wannabes" and recreational players will descend on Howell’s Shark Club for the Snowball Open Pinball Tournament.Organizers…
HOWELL, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan public school district plans to do away with fees parents pay to allow their children to participate in sports.The…
Graduation parties are in full-swing right now. If you had stumbled upon one recent graduation party in Howell, you would have found picnic food, party…
Marelco Power Systems, Inc. told the Livingston County Daily Press & Argus that is will stop production at its plant in Howell.The company makes…
Investigators are picking through what’s left after a fire heavily damaged an auto parts plant in Howell on Wednesday. Dozens of firefighters from six…
A suburban businessman has pleaded guilty to a felony as part of the federal government’s investigation into a bid-rigging scheme that involved a close…