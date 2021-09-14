-
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving the city of Midland $5.5 million to help it recover from last year’s devastating flood.In…
There’s new legislation to give people in public housing more protections, and provide them with help to improve the quality of their homes.The Tenant…
Detroit will use a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to fight lead hazards in 450 homes.The effort will target 48209, one…
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Thursday handed a large novelty check to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. The amount written on the check was…
Residents of a Ferndale public housing building have decided to unionize after learning last month that the Ferndale Housing Commission is applying for…
Now that the GOP has gotten its tax reform plan passed, leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan are saying the next item on the agenda is reining in…
A Metro Detroit-based mortgage lender has reached a $48 million settlement with the federal government.Troy-based United Shore Financial Services was…
The city of Flint could get some additional federal money to help it recover from its water crisis.U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian…
DETROIT – The federal government has ended 10 years of management of Detroit's public housing system and restored it to local control.The U.S. Department…
Flint is starting an effort to help people in a low-income housing complex connect with the rest of the city.The Atherton East apartment complex is…