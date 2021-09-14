-
Something is missing from Grand Traverse County’s 2016 budget: its Animal Control Department. The county shut down the entire department, and the…
-
This week, pretty much unnoticed, the deadline came and went for opponents to file challenges to petitions filed by the Citizens for Professional Wildlife…
-
Why did the turtle cross the road? The answer is that it is just that time of the year again. Michigan's turtles are hitting the roads to go and lay their…
-
More people are contributing to the Michigan animal welfare fund. That means the state was able to give more money to more animal shelters this year than…
-
Unless you are reading this in Monaco, you know it has been prematurely cold and bitter in much of our state. Yesterday I went to check on one class of…
-
State lawmakers are a step closer to telling Michigan animal shelters how they can euthanize dogs, cats and ferrets.Most Michigan animal shelters put down…
-
The Humane Society along with several other groups filed a lawsuit in federal court today to put a stop to gray wolf hunting in the Great Lakes Region.The…
-
Lilies are popular home decorations this time of year. But the plants are highly toxic to cats.Ingesting any part of a lily can cause kidney failure in…
-
DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Humane Society's board is bringing in an outside expert to evaluate how the organization decides which dogs go for adoption…
-
Two board members of the Michigan Humane Society have resigned over questions about the number of animals the agency euthanizes.The Detroit News reports…