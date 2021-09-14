-
Today on Stateside, the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan is accusing Grand Rapids police of engaging in racial profiling after one of its…
Michigan arts and humanities funding may soon be taking a hit. President Trump's proposed budget calls for an end to the National Endowment for Humanities…
Early last year we announced on Stateside the Michigan Humanities Council's pick for the 2015-2016 Great Michigan Read: Station Eleven by Emily St. John…
The Cost of CreativityPart 1http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-948560.mp3Part…
Anny Donewald was raised in an upper-middle class home near Grand Rapids. She’s beautiful, with blue eyes and long blond hair. When she was 19, a couple…