Think for a moment of a teenager's appetite. Immediately, jokes about a bottomless pit come to mind.That appetite has a purpose — it’s fueled by the burst…
A Windsor food bank is re-opening Monday, after it had an “amazing” change of fortune in just 24 hours last week.The Windsor Homes Coalition food bank had…
The Next IdeaSchool gardens seem like a great idea. Teachers get to reinforce key concepts in science and math, students get hands-on experiences with…
A new report says one in seven Americans gets some of their food from the nation’s food banks.The Hunger in America study finds demand remains high at the…
With Michigan’s hunting season underway, one group of sportsmen is urging their fellow hunters to make a difference with each buck they bag.Michigan…
Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders who rely on government programs to put food on their table will be getting less money to buy groceries starting…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan officials were working through the night to fix an error that left 85,000 recipients of food assistance without enough…
Some Detroit Public Schools are open part-time over the two-week holiday break.The district’s Holiday Learning Fest program tries to keep kids engaged in…
People on the front lines of food insecurity in suburban Detroit say things are grim: demand is growing as federal and state food programs are cut.In…