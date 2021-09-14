-
Michigan wildlife officials say the size of the state’s deer herd is similar to last year, as the first hunters of the season head to the woods this…
The Michigan Court of Appeals has returned a case to a lower court for a closer look at the level of risk during an organized hunting event. The case from…
It appears 2020 is inspiring more Michiganders to spend time in the woods...to shoot something.Demand for hunting licenses is up 13% from last year. The…
You can hear a flock of geese calling, but there’s not a single goose. It’s a bunch of humans, warming up for the goose call contest at the 72nd annual…
The Trump administration says it will issue a permit to a Michigan trophy hunter to import the skin, skull and horns from a rare black rhinoceros he shot…
For April in the Western Upper Peninsula, it’s a pretty warm day. The Little Carp River, surging with snowmelt, winds through a forest of hemlock…
Last year, two people were shot and killed in Michigan while deer hunting. One of the victims, Justin Beutel, was hunting on family property near Torch...
Right now, it’s illegal in the state of Michigan to hunt the sandhill crane, the state’s largest and oldest bird. But a proposal to hunt the species…
For many Michigan hunters (there were more than 600,000 last year), mornings start pretty early.
Firearm deer season starts today and thousands of hunters are heading out with their rifles. But around this time of year, there's a tiny group of…