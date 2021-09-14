-
It’s been half a century since the federal government banned discrimination in the home mortgage industry. But a new analysis of mortgage data shows…
A new grant program is giving a hand to 30 Flint businesses struggling to recover from the economic effects of the city’s drinking water crisis.The…
The Pure Michigan Micro Lending Initiative will begin with $5 million from Huntington Bank to small local businesses in Detroit. The bank has also pledged…
The Arab-American Civil Rights League says hundreds of Arab-Americans received letters from Huntington Bank this year explaining that their accounts have…