Blood lead levels in Flint children are declining, according to a new study.A new study in the Journal of Pediatrics finds blood lead levels in Flint…
Nurses and pharmacists at Flint’s Hurley medical center are voting today on a strike authorization.The hospital and nurses' union have been at odds over a…
A Flint airport police officer injured in a suspected terrorist attack this week is expected to go home after spending the weekend recovering at a local…
There are efforts underway to help Flint children exposed to lead in their drinking water.There’s also an effort to see if those interventions are…
Updated 10:30 p.m.Virginia Tech researchers accuse Michigan health officials of trying to “stonewall” the investigation into lead in Flint’s drinking…
A plan to shrink the size of the Carriage Town historic district in Flint is running into opposition from people who live in the neighborhood.Carriage…
A new University of Michigan study says we should rethink how we care for teens and young adults who are victims of violence.For some young people,…
Earlier this year, Flint’s Hurley Medical Center faced national media scrutiny when an African-American nurse was told not to care for a baby at a…
The city of Flint is hiring a major accounting firm to put a value on two of the city’s biggest assets.Flint Emergency Manager Darnell Earley says Ernst &…