-
Huron County is developing a solar energy ordinance after a renewable energy company said it wants to build about a dozen solar farms in the area.MLive…
-
The state of Michigan’s renewable energy mandate requires energy providers to supply 15% of electricity from renewable sources by 2022. So far, all of…
-
DTE is looking to focus its wind energy development beyond Huron County after voters there rejected proposals to expand the number of wind turbines in…
-
Last night (May 2) voters in Ann Arbor and Kent County approved funding for schools. Two proposals that would have allowed the construction of wind farms…
-
The future of wind turbines in Huron County goes before voters Tuesday.The county already has the largest number of turbines in Michigan, with 475…