The Ann Arbor City Council has approved $3.8 million worth of upgrades to improve the city’s water system. $3.4 million of that money will go to…
Good news for the city of Ann Arbor's drinking water - and the residents who drink it.The city's Drinking Water Quality Manager, Sarah Page, says tests…
HAZMAT crews worked Monday to clean up diesel fuel from the Huron River in Ann Arbor. The spill was caused by a fatal accident on eastbound M-14 involving…
Health officials are warning people not to eat fish from parts of a southeastern Michigan river because of chemical contamination.The emergency "Do Not…
Nearly 300,000 gallons of sewage overflowed from a manhole into the University of Michigan's Nichols Arboretum this weekend, according to the city of Ann…
A $1.8 million grant is going to help protect the Huron River satershed.The money is coming through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, as part…
Tonight at Cobblestone Farm in Ann Arbor, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will hold a public meeting to discuss a plan to clean up toxic…