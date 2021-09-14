Huron Valley Correctional Facility

-
The Michigan Department of Corrections has been hit with a class-action lawsuit on behalf of inmates who say they've been overwhelmed by chronic mold and…
Officials say Michigan's only women’s prison has an outbreak of scabies. This is the second reported outbreak in six months. The Michigan Department of…
The state of Michigan has agreed to pay $860,000 to settle a lawsuit over the death of a prisoner who killed herself.Janika Edmond killed herself in 2015…
“When I first go on stage I’m nervous, but as I go I feel exhilarated. I feel like I am the only one out there and that’s amazing.”Keta says she's making…
State auditors have found problems at Michigan's women's prison, saying required searches of inmates, staff and cells weren't conducted.An audit released…
State police are requesting a warrant as a result of their investigation into the death of Janika Edmond, a 25-year-old inmate who apparently hung herself…
When you think of a prison, you probably envision an expanse of concrete, metal bars, and tall barbed wire fences. But, on the grounds of the Women’s…