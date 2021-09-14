-
President Trump is spending today in Puerto Rico, getting a first-hand look at the destruction wrought by Hurricane Maria, and meeting with storm victims…
While the politicians argue about it, the U.S. Department of Defense is trying to prepare for the effects of climate change. The Pentagon sees it as a…
A thousand Michigan National Guardsmen are headed south to assist with hurricane recovery in Florida.Irma weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over…
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow expects hurricane relief will be a top agenda item when Congress returns to work after Labor Day.Michigan’s senior senator says…
More than 60 Red Cross volunteers from Michigan were deployed to disaster areas as of Sunday night to help manage shelters, serve food, and assess damage…