-
Federal aid was slower and less generous in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria than comparable disasters in Texas and Florida. That's according to a…
-
The Michigan National Guard is deploying 24 guardsmen and three helicopters — two CH-47 Chinooks, and one UH-72 Lakota — to Texas on Thursday to assist…
-
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow expects hurricane relief will be a top agenda item when Congress returns to work after Labor Day.Michigan’s senior senator says…
-
As the storm continues to dump rain on the Gulf Coast and floodwaters rise, many organizations are doing vital work to help save lives and give comfort. Here's how you can support those efforts.
-
Gas prices in Michigan are expected to jump about 20 cents in the next day thanks to Hurricane Harvey.Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.com says the storm’s…
-
More than 60 Red Cross volunteers from Michigan were deployed to disaster areas as of Sunday night to help manage shelters, serve food, and assess damage…