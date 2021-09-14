-
DETROIT (AP) - Two members of a Michigan-based militia acquitted last year of plotting to overthrow the U.S. government have filed a federal lawsuit…
DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors are urging a judge to send the leader of a southern Michigan militia to prison for possessing a machine gun and other illegal…
DETROIT (AP) - The FBI says the strange name of a southern Michigan militia was made up and has no meaning.Eight people accused of belonging to Hutaree…
They come from very different backgrounds and different parts of the world. Members of the Hutaree militia and the suspected Christmas day underwear…