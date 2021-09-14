-
DETROIT (AP) - Two members of a Michigan-based militia acquitted last year of plotting to overthrow the U.S. government have filed a federal lawsuit…
DETROIT (AP) - Prosecutors agree that a man who was a member of a southern Michigan militia shouldn't be sent to prison when he returns to court for his…
Two days after a federal judge in Detroit dismissed charges against seven "Hutaree" militia members in Michigan, the leader of the group and his son have…
Update 3:14 p.m.A year ago, the seven militia members standing trial were indicted by a federal grand jury "on charges of seditious conspiracy, attempted…
DETROIT (AP) - Jurors at the trial of seven Michigan militia members have watched dramatic video of bombs made by investigators from materials or diagrams…
DETROIT (AP) — An FBI agent who trained with a southern Michigan militia says he was concerned about the leader's knowledge of explosives.Steve Haug…
You'll be seeing a lot of news about the trial of seven militia members accused of plotting a violent uprising against the government in the coming…
Jury selection for the trial of Michigan Hutaree militia members will wrap up early next week. Today, one potential juror threw prosecutors for a loop,…
Jury selection is scheduled to begin tomorrow in the case of members of a Christian militia group accused of plotting attacks on Michigan police officers.…