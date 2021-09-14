-
Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than half a million vehicles because of defects that can cause fires. The new recalls are part of a more than three…
The partnerships will pair Aurora's machine learning and artificial intelligence technology with two companies that produce more than 15 million vehicles each year.
Click on the image above to see some of the concept cars on display at this year's auto show.- Paige Pfleger, Michigan Radio Newsroom
Hyundai Motor Co. is recalling some Santa Fe SUVs and Sonata sedans because of problems with their air bags.The Santa Fe recall involves nearly 200,000…
Governor Snyder announced that Hyundai will expand its Hyundai-Kia America Technical Center in Superior Township, just south of Ann Arbor. Speaking just…
DETROIT (AP) - Hyundai Motor Co. says it plans to build a Michigan testing facility to help examine the effects of extreme hot and cold temperatures for…