-
The Michigan State Police says four cars were hit by "projectiles" along I-75 in metro Detroit Sunday afternoon, and they don't think it was an…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that southbound I-75 in Detroit will be closed for construction starting…
-
A two-year-long construction project on I-75 will complicate things for some Detroit-area commuters.Southbound I-75 will close from Springwells street in…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation began its reconstruction of I-75 in Oakland County today. The plan is estimated to take until 2030 and an…
-
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to widen Interstate 75 through Oakland County — but there’s a snag in the funding. A provision in a 1951…
-
Michigan’s second-largest county has come “roaring back” from the Great Recession.That was longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson’s message…
-
If you live in Michigan, chances are pretty good you've found yourself driving I-75 at one time or another.But how about this: drive I-75 from Detroit to…
-
It's a safe bet you've experienced the congestion on I-94 or I-75.It can get pretty bad during rush hour and it impacts thousands of people.But is…
-
The highways around Detroit are being used for displays of civil disobedience over the emergency manager law.It started last month, and has carried to…
-
Gov. Snyder releases his numbers todayAt 11 a.m., Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to unveil his budget to the state Legislature. It'll then be up to…