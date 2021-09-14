-
A massive $110 million road construction project kicks off Monday on a nine mile stretch of I-94 in the Jackson area.The Michigan Department of…
-
Earlier this year, on January 9, a massive pileup along I-94 involved close to 200 vehicles in eastern Kalamazoo County. One person was killed. Today,…
-
A report being released Monday is expected to blame the road, at least in part, for a massive chain reaction crash on Interstate 94 in January. One person…
-
On January 9 in eastern Kalamazoo County, 193 vehicles crashed on both sides of I-94. A truck driver was killed and 22 others were sent to the…
-
Update 9:45 p.m. Michigan State Police now say there were 193 vehicles in total involved in the pile up.Police say there were 76 semi-trucks involved in…
-
The Pentagon is proposing to cut back production of the Bradley Fighting Vehicle. We looked at what that could mean for the Michigan companies that make…
-
Earlier this summer, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, SEMCOG, adopted something called the "2040 Regional Transportation Plan." It's a…
-
The United Sound Systems building on Second Street in Detroit could be demolished in an I-94 expansion plan. The recording studio has a rich musical…
-
It's a safe bet you've experienced the congestion on I-94 or I-75.It can get pretty bad during rush hour and it impacts thousands of people.But is…
-
A four-mile section of I-94 in Detroit is among the most congested highways in the nation. That’s according to a new report from Texas A & M University.…