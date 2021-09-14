-
Update, December 9, 2016:Westbound I-96 has reopened following yesterday's fatal crash. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office now says 53 vehicles are…
-
The major I-96 highway construction project west of Detroit was delayed because of the extended winter.Now the Detroit News reports that the project is…
-
Construction crews will soon start working on the long stretch of highway east of I-275 that connects Detroit with outlying areas. Officials say the…
-
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) - The lawyer for a man charged in a series of shootings on and off Interstate 96 in Michigan says his client will undergo an…
-
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) - Michigan authorities have taken a person of interest into custody in connection with dozens of shootings across four counties that…
-
Update Thursday, November 1, 2:00 p.m.A series of shootings on or near I-96 has Michigan motorists thinking twice about driving the interstate.A police…
-
The reward for information in the I-96 shooting spree is now over $100 thousand.Local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies are…
-
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are linking the shooting of a motorist driving along Interstate 96 in Livingston County to a string of shootings…
-
A new airport shuttle between East Lansing and Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Interstate 96 will make twice the number of trips this fall. The new…