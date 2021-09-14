-
Today on Stateside, a conversation with the director of Michigan State University’s Office for International Students and Scholars about the State…
A proposed immigration detention facility in Ionia County will face opposition every step of the way. That’s the message from a group that’s been speaking…
A federal district judge says an Iraqi man who was being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Calhoun County Jail should not go back…
Immigrant Centers of America is looking to build a new detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in Michigan. John Truscott,…
Advocates for immigrants lined up in their cars on Friday outside the Monroe County Jail to protest detentions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement…
The ACLU has filed two federal lawsuits on behalf of immigrants who are medically vulnerable and seeking release from detention.The lawsuits say the…
The ACLU of Michigan is suing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get records related to the arrest and detention of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a Marine…
A veteran Grand Rapids police captain was put on a 20-hour suspension, and will have to go through additional training, after the city’s Civilian Appeal…
The Kent County Sheriff says federal immigration officials have decided not to renew a contract to hold its detainees at the Kent County jail.The county…
Dearborn City Council will not be renewing its prisoner housing contract with Calhoun County. The agreement stems from controversy over detentions of…