ice deportation

A Southeast Michigan man who was deported to Iraq died Tuesday in Baghdad. That's according to friends and family of the 41-year-old.Jimmy Aldaoud was…
Tuesday is an important day for about a thousand Iraqis with final deportation orders. A federal appeals court says Immigration and Customs Enforcement…
Today on Stateside, Michigan's lame-duck legislature moved to roll back previously-passed legislation that increased the state's minimum wage and mandated…
Immigration and customs enforcement officials said Friday morning they will delay the deportation of disabled Nigerian man Francis Anwana.The decision…
A Detroit judge will hear arguments today about alleged abuses by federal immigration agents.The ACLU of Michigan filed a motion last week. It says agents…
A federal appeals court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case that will affect the fates of hundreds of Iraqi nationals living in Michigan.Scores of…
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A Polish-born doctor who legally came to the U.S. as a child is expected to be released from a Michigan jail following his arrest by…
Immigration officials are not saying much about the arrest last week of a Polish-born Michigan doctor who entered the U.S. legally almost 40 years…
Bond hearings have started to be held for some of the nearly 300 Iraqi nationals who have been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. And a…
U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (MI-12) announced that she has invited Cindy Garcia of Lincoln Park, MI to be her guest at the 2018 State of the Union…