-
After graduating from Michigan State in 2010, Connor McGaffey of Troy couldn't land a full-time job. But, a chance encounter with foam dart guns uncorked…
-
Americans love the next thing: the newest gadget, the latest fashion, and all manner of ground-breaking artistic creations. In fact, our entire worldview,…
-
Tonight two Michigan entrepreneurs will give away $5,000 in a competition devoted to creating buzz around good ideas. Rick DeVos and Bill…
-
Grand Rapids chef Brian Gerrity with an idea for an underground supper club called “Fire & Knife” got $2,000 towards that goal.He wants to offer a…
-
Entrepreneurs will get a unique opportunity to get their business idea off the ground in Grand Rapids. During “5x5” 5 people will have 5 minutes to…