The U.S. Supreme Court has turned away an appeal from General Motors Co. seeking to block dozens of lawsuits over faulty ignition switches that could…
A jury has awarded no damages in the second of six bellwether cases against General Motors related to its ten-year delay of a recall of cars with faulty…
DETROIT - General Motors says it has replaced faulty ignition switches on just under 20 percent of 2.6 million small cars that are being recalled.The…
Dozens of people are suing General Motors over its ignition switch problem.Texas attorney Bob Hilliard represents about 70 families suing GM in a variety…
Donkeys versus elephants. Republicans versus Democrats. The two-party system in the U.S. tends to get most of our attention, but today we heard from the…
DETROIT – General Motors is adding 35 product safety investigators as part of a larger restructuring in response to a series of safety recalls.GM says the…
DETROIT (AP) - A federal judge in Texas has denied an emergency motion that would have forced General Motors to tell owners of 2 million recalled cars to…
Two engineers have been put on paid leave at General Motors as the company has an outside attorney investigate why it took more than 10 years for GM to…
A recall crisis at General Motors hasn't slowed sales of Cobalts, HHR's and other cars with a defective ignition switch.In fact, the cars are selling for…
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors is adding 824,000 small cars to its ongoing recall tied to defective ignition switches.The company will add vehicles from…