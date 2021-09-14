ignition switch recall

-
One of the six "bellwether" ignition switch lawsuits against General Motors has been dismissed, after evidence was presented showing that the plaintiff…
Updated: 4:22 pmThe U.S. Justice Department has agreed to dismiss two criminal charges against General Motors related to its handling of an ignition…
General Motors reports earning $2.8 billion last year, despite issuing a record number of recalls.GM recalled more than 26 million vehicles in the U.S.,…
Emails just released in a court case reveal General Motors ordered a half-million replacement ignition switches, nearly two months before reporting the…
Brynne Belinger is frustrated. Really, really frustrated.In June, Belinger found out her 2009 Impala was among the millions of cars being recalled by…
DETROIT - A special compensation fund set up by General Motors has approved 27 death claims and 25 claims of serious injuries in crashes involving GM cars…
For months, General Motors has estimated 13 people were killed as a result of accidents linked to a faulty ignition switch in Cobalts, HHRs, Saturn Ions,…
Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill has introduced bills that could subject auto companies and auto executives to tough new penalties for delaying a…
DETROIT - General Motors says it has replaced faulty ignition switches on just under 20 percent of 2.6 million small cars that are being recalled.The…
General Motors' sales rose 1% in June - despite two fewer sales days in the month, despite a delayed recall scandal, and despite the company issuing a…