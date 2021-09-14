-
New research shows advanced safety features in cars can dramatically lower the incidence of certain crashes, especially when the features are combined.…
-
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says some automakers are still struggling to pass a tough new crash test, but that many lives depend on them…
-
One of Ford's most popular cars, the Escape, has flunked a new crash test by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The passenger side small overlap…
-
A new analysis by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds that a disproportionate number of teenagers who died in car accidents were driving…
-
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports "not stellar" results for the latest group of vehicles to undergo a new "small overlap frontal crash"…
-
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety will probably be handing out a lot fewer of its coveted "Top Safety Pick" awards in 2014.Not because cars will…
-
A new study suggests that most new technologies to reduce car crashes are effective.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found claims went down…
-
A record number of cars got a “Top Safety Pick” award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety for 2012. That’s just two years after the safety…