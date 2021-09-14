illegal immigration

-
Every month, thousands of migrant children turn up at the United States' southern border seeking asylum. Many are sent to emergency intake shelters, the…
-
People from Michigan and a dozen other states are returning home Friday after traveling hundreds of miles to protest the Tornillo detention center in…
-
This week, a group of faith leaders is taking a caravan of protestors 1,700 miles from Ann Arbor to the Tornillo detention center in Texas. That’s where…
-
A caravan of about 20 people, clergy and laypeople, will get on the road in Ann Arbor early Monday morning, heading to El Paso, Texas, to call attention…
-
Border patrol agents arrested a Canadian man accused of bringing people across the border through a railroad tunnel between Detroit and Windsor,…
-
Some members of Michigan's Republican Congressional delegation have issued strong or tepid statements against the Trump Administration's policy on…
-
The Trump administration's zero-tolerance border policy has meant some 2,000 migrant children have been taken away from their families.A new Quinnipiac…
-
8 of 9 MI Republican reps did not respond when asked about stance on family separation at the borderThe Trump administration has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy toward anyone caught crossing the United States border. As a result, in the past six weeks…
-
A federal appeals court will hear arguments Wednesday in a case that will affect the fates of hundreds of Iraqi nationals living in Michigan.Scores of…
-
Deportations and arrests of undocumented immigrants without criminal records soared in President Donald Trump's first year of office.The Detroit Free…