The concept of seeking sanctuary in a church is an ancient one. As the United States toughens its immigration stance though, people facing deportation are…
The American Civil Liberties Union is calling on Greyhound to end its practice of routinely giving U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents permission to…
There are now eight congregations in Washtenaw County committed to providing or supporting sanctuary for immigrants and refugees threatened with detention…
Scores of so-called DREAMers and their supporters marched in freezing temperatures in downtown Detroit today. The protestors chanted, "What do we want?…
President Trump has thrown his support behind a plan to slash legal immigration in half by moving to a “merit-based” system. It’s called the RAISE Act and…
Michigan's tourism industry has a lot of trouble finding seasonal workers.That's especially true for all the bustling hotels, fudge shops, and other…
Grand Rapids' mayor wants to make the city more welcoming to immigrants. Rosalynn Bliss announced a new initiative at her State of the City address…
Apples and immigration documents. Soybeans and border walls. Today is a “Day Without Immigrants,” and a number of Michigan farms are quieter than…
This week, State of Opportunity explored the history of immigration policy in the U.S. and looked at what life is like for undocumented immigrants in…
A new state initiative aims to help foreign-born professionals find jobs in Michigan.The Michigan International Talent Solutions program offers skilled…